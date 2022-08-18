GAO Sees No 'Significant Issue' To Revive Untimely Protest

By Daniel Wilson (August 18, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has refused to consider an untimely protest over an Army contract for practice mine canisters, saying that allegedly contradictory instructions between the solicitation and a document portal weren't an important enough issue for a timeliness exception. Small business Frontier Technologies hadn't shown that those contradictory instructions or its belief the Army received and reviewed its proposal despite the portal problem were "significant issues" justifying a rarely used exception after the company's attorney, inexperienced with the GAO, had filed its protest after the 10-day deadline, according to the watchdog. "Here, Frontier has failed to articulate, let alone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS