Vet Tells High Court Deadline For Benefits Filing Can Be Tolled

By Hailey Konnath (August 17, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Navy veteran on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' argument that he missed the deadline for applying for retroactive disability benefits, arguing that the deadline should be considered a statute of limitations that can be paused in certain circumstances. Adolfo R. Arellano filed his application more than three decades after the one-year statutory deadline for retroactive benefits, but contends that the effective date for his disability benefits should be changed from 2011, when he applied for benefits, to when he first left the service in 1981. In Wednesday's brief, Arellano said the...

