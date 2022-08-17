Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Dismisses 'Mission: Impossible' Virus Suit After Deal

By Eli Flesch (August 17, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Paramount Pictures Corp.'s suit against a Chubb unit over coverage for COVID-19-related delays on the set of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film officially ended Wednesday, weeks after the parties tentatively agreed to end the suit.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed Paramount's suit against Federal Insurance Co. in a two-page order, closing the movie giant's bid for coverage of losses due to COVID-19 orders and outbreaks among the cast and crew.

Actors Tom Cruise, left, and Hayley Atwell during a break in the shooting of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film in Rome in 2020. On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures' COVID-19 coverage...

