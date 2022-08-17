Judge Dismisses 'Mission: Impossible' Virus Suit After Deal

By Eli Flesch (August 17, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Paramount Pictures Corp.'s suit against a Chubb unit over coverage for COVID-19-related delays on the set of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film officially ended Wednesday, weeks after the parties tentatively agreed to end the suit. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed Paramount's suit against Federal Insurance Co. in a two-page order, closing the movie giant's bid for coverage of losses due to COVID-19 orders and outbreaks among the cast and crew. Actors Tom Cruise, left, and Hayley Atwell during a break in the shooting of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film in Rome in 2020. On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures' COVID-19 coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS