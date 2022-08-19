US Urges DC Circ. To Revive Seminole Sports Betting Pact

By Caleb Symons (August 19, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities want the D.C. Circuit to reinstate a controversial gaming compact that would give the Seminole Tribe exclusive rights to offer online sports betting in Florida, telling the appeals court that the 2021 deal complies with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Firing its opening salvo in the much-anticipated case, the U.S. Department of the Interior said Wednesday that a federal judge erred in vacating the Seminole compact late last year because the deal left it to Florida lawmakers to prohibit anyone else from entering the burgeoning industry. The pact acknowledged that those restrictions would take effect — granting the tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS