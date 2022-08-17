1st Circ. Says Dormant Commerce Clause Applies To Med. Pot

By Sam Reisman (August 17, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A split First Circuit panel affirmed Wednesday that the Constitution's dormant commerce clause applies to the federally illegal medical cannabis industry and that a Maine law mandating local ownership of cannabis businesses cannot stand. In the 2-1 decision, the appellate panel upheld a Maine federal judge's August 2021 ruling striking down the state's residency requirement for cannabis business owners, saying it was a clear violation of the constitutional doctrine that limits states' power over interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen wrote at the time, "Plaintiffs allege that the Dispensary Residency Requirement violates the dormant Commerce Clause because it explicitly discriminates against...

