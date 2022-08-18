ICE Sued For Records On Torture-Risk Removal Policy

By Khadrice Rollins (August 18, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has failed to respond to a request for documents about its policies for removing noncitizens who face threats of persecution and torture in certain designated countries, according to a suit filed in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. The National Immigration Litigation Alliance claimed in its complaint that it submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to ICE on May 28, asking for agency policies and procedures related to removal of noncitizens who were granted withholding of removal or protection under the Convention Against Torture. These statuses are granted by either an immigration judge or the Board of Immigration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS