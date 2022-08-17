Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Say Triller Owes $28M For Verzuz Deal

By Lauren Berg (August 17, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Video app Triller owes music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz more than $28 million after acquiring interests in their livestreamed rap battles series Verzuz, according to a breach of contract lawsuit filed Tuesday in California court. Timothy Z. Mosley and Kasseem Daoud Dean ​​— better known as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, respectively — entered into an agreement in which Triller would purchase equity interests in Verzuz, the duo's virtual DJ battle web series that was introduced during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the video app stopped making payments in January, according to the six-page complaint filed in Los...

