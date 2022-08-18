Judge Trims Circuit Patents Suit Against Apple For Now

By Adam Lidgett (August 18, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has tossed for now allegations that Apple indirectly and willfully infringed an Irish company's patents on radio frequency amplifiers and circuits, but left room for those claims to be amended. In a Tuesday decision, Judge Albright dismissed the indirect and willful infringement parts of Arigna Technology's patent suit, only briefly noting that Apple's bid to toss those claims was filed before the court issued a requirement that both sides had "to meet and confer on this issue." The judge said the dismissal of those claims was without prejudice, adding that "Arigna has leave to...

