Foley Hoag Says Its Revenue Is Irrelevant To Pay Dispute

By Jack Rodgers (August 18, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP's overall finances have no bearing on a breach of contract complaint filed by a Mexico City attorney once hired as an expert by the firm in 2015, who alleges that Foley Hoag failed to pay him nearly $92,000 for his testimony, the firm told a D.C. Superior Court Judge in a recent filing. Alejandro Salas Patron, who was hired as an expert witness on commercial law by Foley Hoag in an arbitration issue for a Venezuelan-based client, was never paid for his $300 per hour rate, he alleged in a 2018 complaint. And while Foley Hoag has denied...

