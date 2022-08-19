Sanctioned Attys Denied Partial Win In Coverage Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (August 18, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge rejected a bid for a partial win sought by attorneys in a coverage dispute over sanctions in an underlying class action, finding that a summary judgment on a co-defendant's counterclaim is "not appropriate." A tale that begin with allegations that Robinhood Financial sent unsolicited text messages in violation of state law has evolved into a battle over whether attorneys who were sanctioned should be covered by their insurance company. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The attorneys asked the court in late June to find that ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Co. breached its quasi-fiduciary duty of good...

