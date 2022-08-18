Auto Parts Supplier Inks Up To $590M Deal For SuperATV

By Elaine Briseño (August 18, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Car and truck part supplier Dorman Products Inc., guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, will acquire SuperATV LLC, a supplier of aftermarket powersports equipment, for up to $590 million, the companies announced Thursday. The deal calls for Dorman to pay $490 million in cash at closing, with an additional $100 million in consideration potentially coming later on if SuperATV meets certain targets in 2023 and 2024, according to a statement. The acquisition will allow Dorman to extend its platform and accelerate the growth of SuperATV. In fiscal year 2021, SuperATV generated $211 million in net sales, Thursday's statement said. The company...

