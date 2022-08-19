ABM To Buy RavenVolt In Deal Worth Up To $450M

By Daniel Ducassi (August 18, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Building management firm ABM Industries announced on Thursday an agreement to buy electrical microgrid company RavenVolt Inc., in a deal that features an initial payment of $170 million and could be worth nearly half a billion dollars when all is said and done. The deal includes the potential for a $280 million cash earn-out if RavenVolt can generate enough earnings, which would bring the total purchase price to $450 million, according to a statement. Under the terms of the deal, RavenVolt would have to generate aggregate earnings — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — of $150 million over the next...

