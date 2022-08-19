Law Firm Sued For Missing $4M In Panama Investment Deal

By Carolina Bolado (August 18, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian foundation and its director sued a Florida law firm Thursday, claiming the firm misappropriated $4 million in escrow payments meant to fund an investment scheme in Panama. The law firm, which is registered in Florida as Vallarino Fry Law PA, but does business in Panama as Bufete Vallarino y Asociados, failed to return $4,003,860 in payments Dennis Mickeleit and his Beta Gama Foundation made over the course of two years that were meant to be invested. But Vallarino Fry failed to comply with requirements to send regular status reports of the underlying transactions and proof that the funds were still being...

