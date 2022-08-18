Guaidó Gov't Claims Due Process Violation Over $500M Award

By Caleb Symons (August 18, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- An interim government led by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó claimed Wednesday that it was wrongly barred from arbitral proceedings over a $500 million award against that country, saying its exclusion was a due process violation that invalidates the award in the U.S. That stance, which the Guaidó regime has maintained throughout enforcement litigation in D.C. district court, came in response to a report this month from U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather, who concluded that the underlying arbitration had been conducted fairly. But the magistrate judge found only that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal followed that institution's...

