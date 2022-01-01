DOL Revises Pay Equity Guidance For Federal Contractors

By Patrick Hoff (August 18, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's contractor bias watchdog said Thursday that it won't require companies to produce privileged communications when it reviews their internal pay audits, potentially allaying concerns that the agency was trying to overreach. Jenny Yang, director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, said in a blog post that a directive initially issued earlier this year now also identifies what documentation contractors must provide about compensation analyses, as well as what's required from a contractor whose analysis identifies a problem. In addition, she said the directive has substituted the term "compensation analysis" for "pay equity audit" to...

