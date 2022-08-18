Insurer Says Exclusion Bars Coverage For HOA Board Row

By Josh Liberatore (August 18, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- An RSUI unit said it owes no coverage to a homeowners association and its board members who are being sued by the board's former president, telling an Illinois federal court that an insured-versus-insured exclusion applies. In a motion for judgment on the pleadings Wednesday, RSUI Indemnity Co. said the Fireside Terrace Condominium Association can't defeat an exclusion in its $1 million directors and officers policy that bars coverage for suits brought by or on behalf of any insured person against the association. Kenneth Swiatek, a former president of Fireside's board of directors, sued the Buffalo Grove, Illinois, homeowners association and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS