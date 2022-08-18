Chancery Court Fast-Tracks Lottery.com's $16.5M Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 18, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has expedited a lawsuit from Lottery.com warning that a New York financial firm's refusal to return $16.5 million of assets under management could tip the online ticket manager into bankruptcy. Delaware Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn fast-tracked the case on Wednesday and granted a temporary restraining order enjoining J. Streicher Financial LLC from disbursing or otherwise depleting the funds that Lottery.com's wholly-owned subsidiary, AutoLotto Inc., had transferred to the firm in March. AutoLotto sued J. Streicher Financial LLC on July 29, alleging that under an investment management agreement, the New York financial firm had promised to establish a credit...

