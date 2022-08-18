New Mich. Rent Law Improves Borrower-Lender Relationships

By Scott Lesser and Ronald Spinner (August 18, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- On June 24, Michigan enacted the Michigan Uniform Assignment of Rents Act.[1] When it goes into effect on Sept. 22, the act will change the borrower-lender relationship for the better, bringing greater certainty and clarity to lending relationships. Although the act's passage was largely driven by recent bankruptcy court decisions, the act also clears up many legal and practical questions under Michigan state law. This article discusses some of the changes brought by the act and how they will affect lenders, borrowers and tenants.[2] Michigan Assignment of Rent Law, Before and After the Act An assignment of rents is a provision...

