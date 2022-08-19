Venezuela Urges Justices To Pass On $42M Award Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 18, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Venezuela is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a D.C. Circuit ruling refusing to enforce a $42 million arbitral award issued to a Saint-Gobain unit, rebutting the company's arguments that the underlying decision created a "loophole" for countries to evade service. Venezuela argued Wednesday in an opposition brief to Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe's certiorari petition that the company is asking the high court to rewrite a treaty on service of foreign countries — the Hague Service Convention — to make it easier than it is now to properly notify a sovereign of legal documents. "But 'where the text [of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS