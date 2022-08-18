CBD Supplement Buyers, Maker Spar Over Resuming Suit

By Mike Curley (August 18, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of CBD supplement buyers is asking a California federal court to let their claims alleging that CV Sciences Inc. illegally sold the products move forward, while the company is arguing that a stay in the case, which is pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration action, should remain in place. In a joint status report filed Wednesday, named plaintiffs Michelene Colette and Leticia Shaw said that in the more than two years since the stay was granted, the FDA has made no movement on finishing the rulemaking that the court is waiting on and has made no indication that such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS