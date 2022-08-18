Judge Tosses 'Looting' Suit Against Former Falcons Players

By Elaine Briseño (August 18, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice a case against two former Atlanta Falcons football players accused of "looting" cannabis cultivator Genetixs, after the company's attorney and all his pleadings were thrown out and Genetixs failed to refile its suit before an Aug. 1 deadline. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana ordered that all claims Genetixs had against all parties be dismissed. Earlier this month, attorneys for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones, who used to play for the Falcons, and his ex-teammate Sharod "Rodd" White lobbied the court to have the case dismissed because...

