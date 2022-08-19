ADP Seeks Sanctions, Says Ex-Manager Deleted iPad Data

By David Minsky (August 19, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A payroll processing business asked a Florida federal court Thursday to sanction a former employee accusing the business of computer fraud and retaliation, saying the worker wiped a company iPad of crucial evidence that could have shown whether or not the device was hacked by the company. In a motion filed in the Middle District of Florida, ADP Inc. is asking U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell to dismiss a complaint filed by David Schwartz or issue a default judgment in its favor on allegations Schwartz returned a company iPad that was reset to its factory condition and missing its SIM...

