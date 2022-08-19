Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Consulting Firm Beats Fired Exec's Severance Lawsuit

By Grace Elletson (August 18, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out a Gartner executive's case claiming he was owed severance after being booted from his role for allegedly creating a toxic work environment, ruling that the consulting firm is within its rights to withhold severance for those fired over performance issues.

U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu granted Gartner Inc. summary judgment Wednesday, ruling that it did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it refused Dorth Raphaely 26 weeks of severance on his $300,000 salary, finding that the company properly asked Raphaely to improve his performance before the termination.

"The court finds that...

