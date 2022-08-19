Hedge Fund Adviser Rejoins Akin Gump In San Francisco

By Donald Morrison (August 19, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has boosted its investment management practice, announcing Thursday the return of a former associate and senior regulatory counsel who briefly left the firm to work in-house as chief compliance officer for a large hedge fund adviser. William Wetmore returns to Akin Gump as a partner after spending eight months at Indaba Capital Management. Wetmore specializes in advising activist hedge funds and private equity funds on securities law, contract drafting and mergers and acquisitions. He started in the firm's San Francisco office on Aug. 17. "The Akin Gump platform and the sophistication of its clients...

