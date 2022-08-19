Equifax Hit With Ill. Suit Over Sending Incorrect Credit Scores

By Celeste Bott (August 18, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A potential class action filed in Illinois state court seeks to hold Equifax liable for a "glitch" in its technology systems that caused the company to send inaccurate credit scores to lenders about potentially millions of people seeking various forms of credit this spring. Lead plaintiffs Evan Ineichen and Quachee Parson claimed Tuesday in their complaint that Equifax, one the country's three largest consumer credit reporting agencies, committed willful and negligent violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act during a three-week period in March and April of this year, when it produced inaccurate credit information for consumers seeking loans. Equifax reported...

