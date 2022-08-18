Lawmakers Keep Pushing FCC To Rescind Ligado Network OK

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 18, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has urged the Federal Communications Commission to stay its contentious Trump-era 2020 decision allowing Ligado Networks to use "L-band" spectrum for a terrestrial network, warning it could be harmful to national security. In a letter Wednesday, the group, which includes Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., argued that Ligado's planned network will allegedly interfere with military GPS and satellite communications in adjacent bands. "We remain gravely concerned that the Ligado order fails to adequately protect adjacent band operations — including those related to GPS and satellite communications — from harmful interference impacting countless...

