6th Circ. Won't Restart Ohio Car Dealership Family Spat

By Eric Heisig (August 18, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday refused to grant a new trial to a woman who claimed her brother and his sons edged her out of business decisions and profits from a Cincinnati-based car dealership empire, ruling a district court judge's jury instructions were sound. The three-judge panel also sank attempts to overturn various pretrial rulings from Marie Joseph, who accused Ronald Joseph Sr. and his sons of secretly adding dealerships and property to the Columbia Oldsmobile Co. enterprise and diverting its value. Among other findings, the appeals court rejected Marie Joseph's contention that the district court judge's "knowledge instruction" to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS