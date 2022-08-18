7th Circ. Says Choice-Of-Law Clause Irrelevant To Wage Suit

By Caleb Drickey (August 18, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled that choice-of-law provisions in a service agreement between a delivery logistics firm and its drivers had no bearing on whether delivery drivers could allege they were misclassified as independent contractors under Illinois state law, and revived their claims of illegally deducted wages. A three-judge panel on Wednesday reversed a lower court's ruling that a contractor agreement governed under Virginia state law barred Illinois-based drivers from suing Diakon Logistics Inc. for violations of the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act in their home state. In a published opinion, the panel held instead that the state wage law, not...

