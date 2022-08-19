Getting To Know The Mass. AG Hopefuls: Andrea Campbell

By Chris Villani (August 18, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Fresh off a failed mayoral bid, former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is hoping a reform-minded agenda and coveted endorsements from Bay State political heavyweights vault her past two other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts attorney general in the primary on Sept. 6. Andrea Campbell Campbell, who ran unsuccessfully for Boston mayor in 2021, is backed by a number of notable state Democrats, including Maura Healey, the current attorney general and probable next governor of Massachusetts, and the state's junior U.S. senator, Ed Markey. A resident of the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan, Campbell graduated from Princeton University and the UCLA...

