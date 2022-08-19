3rd Circ. Nixes Injunction In Chinese Pastry Distributor Fight

By Caroline Simson (August 19, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has lifted an order barring a Hong Kong pastry maker from terminating its 22-year-old deal with a New Jersey Asian grocery distributor while the two arbitrate a dispute over declining sales, saying the distributor had not shown it was likely to come out on top. The circuit court concluded that Golden Fortune Import & Export Corp. would probably not be able to prove Mei-Xin (Hong Kong) Ltd. had violated New Jersey law when it terminated their deal following a yearslong slide in sales of the latter company's mooncakes and other prepackaged bakery products. The opinion was issued on...

