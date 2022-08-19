Consulting Co. Says Insurer Failed To Send Renewal Notice

By Riley Murdock (August 19, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois management company asked a federal court to force Third Coast Insurance Co. to renew its insurance policy for another year, claiming that the Accident Fund unit did not give any notice that it wouldn't re-up the company's coverage. PNS Management LLC intended to renew its Third Coast property insurance policy through August 2023 as it's done in the past, the company said in a complaint filed Thursday. The policy covered two residential apartment buildings in the Chicago suburbs of Richton Park and Naperville, according to the complaint. In late July, the company said it learned that Third Coast wasn't going to renew its policy...

