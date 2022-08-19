Caterpillar, Komatsu Push Back On Delaware Antitrust Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 18, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Construction equipment giants Caterpillar Inc. and Komatsu America Corp. told a Delaware federal court on Thursday that they never pressured an online auctioneer to break its contract with a would-be competitor, International Construction Products LLC, and insisted that antitrust allegations against them are baseless. At a hearing on motions for summary judgment from both Caterpillar and Komatsu on ICP's claims of conspiracy and tortious interference, the companies argued that ICP had failed to show any evidence that they had colluded with each other. ICP filed a 40-page opposition brief, "and there is still zero evidence that anybody from Komatsu ever talked...

