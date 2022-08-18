Post Malone Says Artist Suing Over 'Circles' Hid 'Critical' Texts

By Dorothy Atkins (August 18, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Post Malone asked a California federal judge Thursday to sanction an artist who claims he helped write the rapper's hit song "Circles," arguing that the artist hid crucial text messages that contradict his claims and the alleged discovery violations are so severe that the court should throw out the case. In a 30-page sanctions request, the rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, and his producer Adam Feeney, who's known as Frank Dukes, argued that they've recently discovered plaintiff Tyler Armes failed to produce "critical" text messages with Malone's manager Dre London from August 2018 that purportedly contradict his own sworn...

