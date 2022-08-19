Texas Doctors Escape Suit Over Woman's Blindness

By Mike Curley (August 18, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday found that two doctors need not face claims they misdiagnosed a woman's "head bleed" as a sinus headache, leading to her blindness, saying they are entitled to immunity under state law. In the opinion, the three-judge panel said that while a section of code — stating members of the residency program at University of Texas Health Science Center in Huston, such as doctors Samuel J. Prater and Krista G. Handyside, are entitled to immunity — only went into effect nine years after they allegedly misdiagnosed Telicia Owens, that section clarified existing law and does apply...

