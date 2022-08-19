CIT Again Kicks Steel Plate Numbers Back To Commerce

By Rae Ann Varona (August 19, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has told the U.S. Department of Commerce to reexamine its product-cost calculation for a French company's steel plates, saying Commerce's explanation for why it relied on certain information was inadequate. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann said Commerce was right to say that it should use certain available facts to determine the cost of production for both Dillinger France SA's prime and non-prime cut-to-length steel plates since it did not know the actual cost of producing its non-prime merchandise, which Commerce said ultimately affects its anti-dumping margin calculation. But in sending the calculations back to Commerce...

