Ford Dealers Accused Of Polluting Ind. Property Since The 70s

By Collin Krabbe (August 22, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- An Indiana property owner has sued the land's previous users and owners over costs for cleaning it up, telling an Indiana federal court that three Ford dealership companies and other defendants are responsible for paying under state and federal law. Gaines Land Group LLC said in its suit filed Thursday that volatile organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and polychlorinated biphenyl compounds were detected in groundwater and soil at the property. It says those chemicals accumulated because of car dealerships that operated there since the 1970s. In total, the suit names seven defendants, some of which operated dealerships while others owned the...

