Male Product Manager Sees Parental Leave Suit Trimmed

By Patrick Hoff (August 18, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge threw out several claims from a former product manager's suit alleging that he was fired by a lighting company for taking parental leave after his child was born, saying he complained to state and federal enforcement agencies too late. In a 19-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton dismissed four of Ahmed Eissa's nine claims against Ledvance LLC and several of its employees, including his allegations that the company discriminated against him because he's an Egyptian man and violated the Massachusetts Parental Leave Act. Eissa argued that although the denial of his paternity leave predated...

