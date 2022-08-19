Ga. Judicial Watchdog Won't Strike Interview In Ethics Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 19, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A suspended chief magistrate judge in middle Georgia cannot strike a "damaging" interview with investigators from his upcoming hearing with the Judicial Qualifications Commission, a panel for the Supreme Court of Georgia has found. Judge Manzie T. Broxton sought to suppress certain statements he made during an interview in August 2021, claiming the investigator and counsel who interviewed him showed obvious bias against him based on an undisclosed disability. But a hearing panel for the Judicial Qualifications Commission, or JQC, which operates under the Supreme Court of Georgia, said Wednesday he failed to prove that he had been discriminated against or how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS