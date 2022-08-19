FDIC Warns Banks About Risks Tied To Bounced Check Fees

By Al Barbarino (August 19, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. warned financial institutions that charging customers repeat fees for bouncing checks on the same transaction may increase regulatory scrutiny and litigation risk, suggesting that the safest way to eliminate these risks is to eliminate the fees altogether. Many banks charge non-sufficient fund fees, or NSFs, when customers' accounts don't have enough money to cover the checks they've written. But after receiving a notice of the declined payment, merchants may resubmit the transaction, leading some financial institutions to charge their customers additional fees for the same transaction, the FDIC noted in a four-page guidance Thursday. If banks...

