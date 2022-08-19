Drug Impairment Testing Deemed Reliable In NJ Case

By Sam Reisman (August 19, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The testimony of police officers who are trained as certified drug recognition experts, or DREs, is admissible as evidence in cases involving motorists' drug intoxication, a special master told the New Jersey Supreme Court in a massive report submitted Thursday. The special master's findings have implications for courts and law enforcement officers reckoning with the Garden State's burgeoning cannabis industry, where retail sales kicked off earlier this year, because it is difficult to test for acute marijuana intoxication with available technology. Joseph F. Lisa, a retired jurist and special master on recall, wrote at the conclusion of his 332-page report that...

