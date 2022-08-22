Sterling Jewelers Hit With Privacy Suit Over 'Wiretapping'

By Eric Heisig (August 22, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Sterling Jewelers Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court by a shopper who says the company is invading the privacy of customers through its online chat function, which secretly logs users' keystrokes. Arisha Byars says the collecting of such data on the website of Banter by Piercing Pagoda amounts to an invasion of privacy, as that data is not only used by the company, but also others after the Akron, Ohio-based Sterling sells it to third parties. The actions are "illegal and offensive," according to the complaint, filed Thursday in the Central District of California....

