Crypto Money Transmitters Must Beware Regulatory Scrutiny

By Lisa Lanham, Peter Hardy and Andrew D'Aversa (August 22, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- On July 20, the Connecticut Department of Banking issued a consumer and industry advisory on money transmission.[1] In it, the department states that the "money transmission industry is rapidly evolving" and warns of the "significant disruption to traditional money transmission systems" caused by the "increased use of technology to enable immediate payment mechanisms" and "the explosion of virtual currency." Seemingly in response to a noted uptick "in the number of entities engaged in unlicensed money transmission activity" — especially internet transmission services and virtual currency companies — the advisory ends with a warning: Unlicensed transmission brings with it the risk of...

