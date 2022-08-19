State Farm Says Amazon Owes For LED Light Fire

By Alex Schuman (August 19, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A fire allegedly caused by an LED light strip and transformer are at the center of a $246,000 lawsuit filed in New York federal court by State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., which is seeking to hold Amazon liable for the incident. State Farm claims that Mark Orminiski, one of its customers, bought an LED light strip and associated transformer from Amazon.com Inc. in October 2021 that malfunctioned and damaged his insured property in Niskayuna, New York. In the complaint, filed in the Northern District of New York on Thursday, the insurer said Amazon negligently sold an allegedly defective product....

