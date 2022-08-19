Medical Supply Co. Gets $5M In Nursing Home Fraud Case

By David Holtzman (August 19, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas judge awarded $5 million in damages to a medical supply company for bills left unpaid by Skyline Healthcare, a nursing home operator whose owner faces tax fraud charges in New Jersey. U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. said in a judgment Thursday that Skyline and its principal, Joseph Schwartz, also owe $2.4 million in interest on the money due to Twin Med, a California-based supplier that had a contract with Skyline from 2017 to 2019. Schwartz was indicted in New Jersey federal court in January 2022 over allegations that he failed to remit $29.5 million in payroll taxes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS