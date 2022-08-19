Wells Fargo Botched Contract With Oil Giant, Judge Says

By Sarah Jarvis (August 19, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that Wells Fargo breached its contract with Occidental Petroleum Corp. by not selling the company's shares on certain agreed-upon dates before the stock market plummeted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, axing the bank's counterclaim for negligence. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal noted in a Thursday memorandum and order that by March 2020, when Wells Fargo sold most of the shares in question, the pandemic had hit, and the share price had dropped roughly $39 million from that January, when Occidental had recommended Wells Fargo sell the shares. Judge Rosenthal said the...

