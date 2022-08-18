DOJ Says Examiner Can 'Neutralize' Distrust In Celsius Ch. 11

By Lauren Berg (August 18, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's arm that oversees bankruptcy cases asked a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday to appoint an examiner in cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network's Chapter 11 case, saying an independent party needs to look into how the company runs its business in order to "neutralize" creditors' distrust. The cryptocurrency market is murky, resulting in widespread confusion among Celsius' customers, and someone needs to investigate and clearly articulate to the public what kind of crypto the company holds, where it is held and how much it is worth, the U.S. Trustee Program said in a 28-page motion. "An independent examiner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS