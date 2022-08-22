Scottish Firefighters Lose COVID Leave Discrimination Appeal

By Sophia Dourou (August 22, 2022, 4:44 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal has found that disabled Scottish firefighters were not treated unfavorably when forced to use their holidays and overtime leave while shielding during the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-strong Employment Appeals Tribunal panel found that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service did not discriminate against those employees when it required them to use their holidays before being entitled to special shielding leave in the early months of the pandemic, in an Aug. 11 judgment published Friday. The tribunal conceded that the policy removed "flexibility and choice" from disabled workers because it required them to use all their outstanding time off...

