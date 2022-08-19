Pro Say: What Is An 'Act Of God' Anyway?

Law360 (August 19, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Contract provisions meant to guard against unforeseen disasters and "Acts of God" have long been fairly routine, and until recently even seasoned attorneys didn't pay them much mind. But that all changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sent attorneys scrambling to make sure their bases are covered in the event of the next global calamity. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we welcome Law360's editor at large for Real Estate Authority, Andrew McIntyre, to dish on "force majeure" and the new direction of post-COVID contract law. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right;...

