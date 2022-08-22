British Embassy Worker Cannot Fight Dismissal In UK

By Ronan Barnard (August 22, 2022, 5:45 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal has refused to revive a British embassy worker's whistleblowing lawsuit, concluding that the Tajik worker had filed his claim too late and that the case should be heard in his native country. Shuhrat Rajabov, a former manager at the British Embassy in Tajikistan, failed to overturn a ruling that the case should be heard in Tajikistan and that he had brought his claim four months too late, Judge Jason Coppel QC ruled in a judgment published Friday. The decision means that Rajabov could have to face the Foreign Office in a court in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan,...

