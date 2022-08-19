Feds Defend Crypto Biz Owner's $6M Fraud Conviction

By Chris Villani (August 19, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday defended the conviction of the owner of a defunct cryptocurrency business, saying the jury properly found his lies and half-truths about his company bilked investors and customers out of more than $6 million. The government said the panel got it right when it found Randall Crater guilty on all charges after just five hours of mulling the case. The jury heard from 22 witnesses and weighed "voluminous documentary evidence" that showed My Big Coin Inc. was not a virtual currency business, but a fraud, prosecutors said. "The defendant and his paid agents told a variety of lies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS